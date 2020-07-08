Philadelphia

Philly Adds Delaware to Quarantine List and Tells Residents: Don't Go

Anyone coming from Delaware to Philadelphia should self-quarantine for 14 days

By Joe Brandt

Philly updated its list of states that it says have high incidence of the coronavirus, adding Delaware Wednesday and urging residents not to travel there.

Anyone coming to Philadelphia from Delaware or the other states on the list should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The city says it updated its quarantine list and COVID-19 travel advisories "because the number of states identified as high-incidence continues to grow."

If someone cannot self-quarantine, they should wear a mask at all times around anyone who doesn't live in their household. Travelers are also urged to watch out for any new onset cough, fever, or other COVID-19 symptoms.

Delaware has more than 90 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents, data shows. In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. John Carney attributed some of the recent uptick in cases to rigorous testing in southern beach communities. Senior week celebrations spread the virus to restaurant workers, lifeguards and residents. The First State ordered beach bars to close ahead of the Independence Day weekend after the bars were identified as risks in spreading the virus.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued similar travel and quarantine warnings about Delaware Tuesday.

"We’re not frankly in the same ballpark as the other states that are identified similarly," Carney said in a press conference Tuesday. "And so I don’t think that we should be singled out, certainly not by our partners in the region that we’ve tried to help when they needed our help."

