Road closures, parking restrictions and more planned for this weekend's Philly 10k

On your mark, get set....This Sunday's 11th annual Philly 10k will bring out hundreds of runners but also prompt road closures, parking restrictions, and SEPTA changes.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

What is the Philly 10k?

The Philly 10k will take runners through the heart of South Philadelphia on fully closed streets.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. --rain or shine -- along the 800 block of South Street. To see the Philly 10k course map, visit thephilly10k.com/race-course.

Something new this year is the Kids Dash, a short-distance, non-competitive event for children between two and four years old. This event will also take place on Sunday on 3rd and Bainbridge Streets, starting at 10 a.m.

Which streets will be closed for the Philly 10k?

The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, until approximately 2 p.m. for the post-race festival:

4th Street from South Street to Bainbridge Street

5th Street from South Street to Monroe Street

East Passyunk Avenue from South Street to Monroe Street

Bainbridge Street from S. 5th Street to S. 3rd Street

The following street will be closed beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, for the start and finish areas:

South Street from 4th Street to 11th Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, and will reopen as the race concludes:

6th Street from South Street to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Moyamensing Avenue

Moyamensing Avenue from Washington Avenue to Snyder Avenue

Snyder Avenue from Moyamensing Avenue to 13th Street

13th Street from Snyder Avenue to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from 13th Street to East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson Street to 9th Street

9th Street from East Passyunk Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street

13th Street from Washington Avenue to Locust Street

Locust Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

12th Street from Locust Street to Christian Street

Christian Street from 12th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Christian Street to South Street

According to officials, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when crossing roads or streets along the race course. Police will be there to allow traffic to file through at intersections when possible.

Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced.

All streets—with the exception of the post-race festival area—are scheduled to reopen by 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 25.

Will there be any parking restrictions for the Philly 10k?

All of the streets listed above will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

All vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. Officials said if you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

How will public transportation be affected?

All participants are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to the race.

According to officials, SEPTA Bus Routes 12, 23, 29, 40, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 64, and 79 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at midnight on Sunday, August 25, through approximately noon.

Officials said detours will be posted, but to see specific route changes, visit septa.org.

Those using the Broad Street Line can exit at the Lombard-South Station. If you are traveling from New Jersey via PATCO, you can exit at the 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.

Will there be public safety measures in place?

According to officials, throughout the event, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Officials said those who plan on attending should not leave bags or other items unattended during the event.

In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item—backpack, package, container—quickly notify a police officer or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover, or touch a suspicious item.

Strollers, bikes, other vehicles of any kind, and non-service animals are not permitted for safety reasons.

For more information about the event and other frequently asked questions, visit thephilly10k.com.