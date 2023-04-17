Phillies-White Sox series opener postponed, doubleheader Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CHICAGO — A forecast of high winds and low temperatures with the threat of flurries resulted in Monday’s series opener between the Phillies and White Sox being postponed.

The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader. Game 1 begins at 4:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 follows 30-45 minutes after Game 1 ends.

The Phillies will start Zack Wheeler in Game 1, Bailey Falter in Game 2. Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito are scheduled to start for the White Sox.

This is the Phils’ only trip of the season to the South Side of Chicago and the weather should be much better Tuesday (50s and sunny) and Wednesday (high of 75).

Both teams have started the season 6-10. The Phillies are coming off a four-game split in Cincinnati, while the White Sox have lost four of their last five to the Orioles and Twins.

The Phils are coming off of a huge offensive day Sunday in their final game in Cincy. They scored nine runs in the first inning of a 14-3 win that saw eight different Phillies record multiple hits. They lead the majors with a .293 batting average and are second to the Rays with a .464 slugging percentage and .812 OPS.

Despite those offensive numbers, the Phils rank just 15th in the majors with 4.69 runs per game, barely above the league average of 4.66.

Both teams have not pitched well. The Phillies are 27th with a 5.48 ERA and the White Sox are 28th at 5.72.