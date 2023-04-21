Phillies Vs. Rockies: Start Time of Saturday's Game Changed Due to Weather

Start time of Saturday's Phillies-Rockies game changed originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Due to heavy rains forecast to hit the area late Saturday afternoon, the starting time of the Rockies-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park has been moved up an hour, to 3:05 p.m.

Said the Phillies in a statement: "The earlier start time was made to avoid the potential for a rain delay or postponement. By making the announcement tonight, the Phillies hope that fans attending the game tomorrow will not be inconvenienced by the slight time change.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Gates will open at 1:35. The on-field Cavity Busters Kids Opening Day festivities will begin at 2:45. Children under 14 will receive a Cavity Busters Knit Cap with the on-field activities beginning at 2:45."