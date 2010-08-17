Phillies vs Braves: $26 Tickets

Here's a great way to get tickets for the next (and last!) regular season series against the Atlanta Braves.

500 seats were set aside to help raise money for The Philadelphia Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund and there were about 85 left as of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. Anyone can buy them! You just have to grab 'em before the end of the day, September 10.

The prices are totally affordable -- $26 in sections 307-308.

There are two ways to buy:

Online through the Phillies website page set up for The Buoniconti Fund.

Or by phone. Call Scott McDade in the Phillies Ticket Office at 215-463-5000 and use the code word BUONICONTI when you order.

And here's the feel-good benefit for you: Money from the tickets you buy goes to Magee Rehab here in Philadelphia and The Miami Project -- an organization that's doing some truly amazing research on spinal cord injuries.

Go Phils!