Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies to Face the Reds With 1-0 Series Lead

By The Associated Press

Phillie Alec Bohm at bat.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Cincinnati Reds (3-3) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -142, Reds +121; over/under is 8 runs

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Cincinnati went 62-100 overall and 29-52 on the road a season ago. The Reds pitching staff put up a 4.86 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Clear the Shelters 55 mins ago

Clear the Shelters: Meet DeeDee the Cat

Philadelphia 12 hours ago

12-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside Philadelphia Home

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us