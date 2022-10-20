Phillies, Smashing Pumpkins, Temple Will Cause South Philly Traffic Nightmare

A trifecta of events –including the Phillies’ home opener in the NLCS playoffs against the Padres – will combine to cause a traffic nightmare in South Philadelphia on Friday night.

Besides the Phils game at Citizens Bank Park, the Smashing Pumpkins will perform at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple University will play at Lincoln Financial Field. All three events will happen within just one hour of each other, meaning the area will be packed with cars.

The Smashing Pumpkins concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by Temple tipping off against Tulsa an hour later and the Phillies taking on the Padres at 7:37 p.m.

How do I take SEPTA to the games and concert?

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The best way to avoid the traffic is to take SEPTA to nearby NRG station. The agency will beef up its normal service for Friday’s events, with five express and two local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6:11 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field has a handy guide on its website showing how fans can get to the stadium via SEPTA. The Linc, Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park are all part of the same sporting complex, meaning people can use the guide to get to all of Friday’s events.

How much will parking cost me?

At Citizens Bank Park, fans attending the Phillies game can expect to pay $25 to park their car.

The Linc’s parking prices for Temple games is $25 for cars and $50 for oversized vehicles.

The Wells Fargo Center advises people to use ParkHero to reserve parking. Depending on how far from the stadium people are willing to walk, parking prices for the Smashing Pumpkins concert range from about $15 to $44 as of Thursday morning.