Phillies playoff legend drags Mets fans: ‘I have no respect'

The Phillies/Mets rivalry is so back.

It never really left, but was newly rejuvenated by the Mets’ win over the Phillies in the NLDS last October. The Mets also swept a 3-game series from the Fightins at Citi Field last week.

But as Chase Utley can tell you, the hate never really goes away, even after playing careers end. Take former Phils playoff hero Jayson Werth.

Werth was a guest on the “BSBLR show” Podcast, and he shared some strong sentiment regarding New York baseball fans, and which team they should – and should NOT – root for.

“If you live in New York, you have a choice. You have an obvious choice,” Werth said. “You can either be a fan of one of the most storied franchises, one of the greatest franchises in sports history… or the Mets.”

“I have no respect for people that pick the Mets.”

While I appreciate his unvarnished candor, and I get the hate, there is a draw for rooting for the Yankees’ little brother. Maybe you like to root for the perennial underdog, although the 2025 Mets have a payroll of $273 million, second-most in baseball to the Phillies ($274M).

The trophy cases are definitely different. The Mets have two World Series titles, which is dwarfed by the 27 titles won by the Yankees.

Whatever the case, Werth has thrown another log – and maybe even some gasoline – on the Phillies/Mets rivalry debate.