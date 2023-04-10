Phillies Open 3-Game Series With the Marlins

Miami Marlins (4-6) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-6)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0); Phillies: Matt Strahm (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -116, Phillies -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252 and slugging .421.

Miami went 69-93 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Marlins scored 3.6 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

