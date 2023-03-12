Phillies' Minor Leaguer Ash Arrested After Crash

Minor league pitcher, Konnor Ash, 23, of the Phillies' single-A Clearwater Threshers baseball team, was arrested Saturday after he, allegedly, crashed a vehicle while driving under the influence.

According to police, officers in Pinellas County, Florida, arrested Ash after the pitcher -- who had a 5.36 ERA last year -- crashed his car after traveling at a high rate of speed along the Belleair Causeway, just before 9 p.m.

Law enforcement officials said that, officers initially observed Ash's vehicle traveling westbound on the Belleair Causeway, before they heard a crash after they lost sight of the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officials said that officers found Ash sitting out the ground outside his vehicle after it had crashed through a road sign and hit a wall near the intersection of Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Cliffs, Florida.

Ash had suffered minor injuries, and, law enforcement officials said, when he was taken to a nearby hospital, he allegedly admitted he had lost control while driving.

However, police said Ash refused to provide a blood sample after the crash. He has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

An investigation into the incident, police said, is ongoing.

