Phillies Look Lethargic, Get Squashed by Reds in Rancid 13-0 Loss

Phillies look lethargic, get squashed by Reds in rancid loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Circle this weekend in Cincinnati on your baseball calendar. It is going to be important no matter what.

If the Phillies return to contender status and regain their 2022 quality, then remember Friday night’s 8-3 victory: Taijuan Walker pitched well, everyone in the lineup got at least one hit and the Phillies broke a 3-game losing streak.

If the Phillies regress to where they were from 2013 to 2021, if Rob Thomson’s job security seems to have vanished, then remember Saturday afternoon’s rancid 13-0 loss. The Phillies managed 5 hits and zero runs while looking lethargic and bored, and played as if Thomson’s job security should be in jeopardy.

Hey, it’s early. No one is suggesting Thomson is the problem with this team. There’s a lot of season ahead, and these Phillies could certainly become winners again. But the trends are not promising.

Last Monday, the Phillies’ bats broke out in a 15-3 victory over Miami. They lost their next 3 games. Friday night, with everyone playing run-the-bases, the Phillies looked like the team everyone expected to defend its National League pennant.

It was a turnaround, until it wasn’t. Because Saturday, the Phillies played perhaps their worst game of an already disappointing season.

If the Phillies were excited that Taijuan Walker pitched like Taijuan Walker Friday, they had to accept that Matt Strahm pitched exactly like Matt Strahm Saturday. The hirsute southpaw, who hadn’t allowed an earned run in two starts, got knocked around by the Reds.

The Reds are the team everyone acknowledged wasn’t very good when cautioning about overreacting to Friday’s game. The Reds aren’t very good. But they squashed the Phillies 13-0, beginning with Wil Myers’ mammoth home run to lead off the second inning.

Two innings later, Strahm gave up a single to Jonathan India, then walked Spencer Steer before throwing a wild inside pitch that got by catcher Garrett Stubbs. Moments later, Thomson and athletic trainer Joe Rauch came out to the mound to work on Strahm’s left thumb. Thomson said it was a small cut.

After closing the cut with some adhesive, Rauch and Thomson went back to the dugout. Strahm struck out the next two batters. With Myers on deck, Thomson decided to bring in right-hander Andrew Bellatti.

It almost made sense. Myers had homered in the previous inning. He’s a right-handed hitter who drilled Strahm’s offering. Also, Strahm was not pitching all that well. He had gone to a full count on 6 of the 13 batters he faced. Bellatti is a right-hander who throws a pretty good slider.

Myers drilled one of those pretty good sliders to left again, this time a 3-run shot that basically ended the game for the somnolent Phillies.

On Friday, Thomson said it was a “good feeling” to get an actual quality start from Walker, and to be able to bring in Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado in their designed roles. Thomson did not mention what kind of feeling he had after Strahm’s 2-2/3 inning pratfall or Bellatti’s meatball slider to Myers or the next three relievers who got the Phillies to the ninth inning with an 8-0 deficit.

But Thomson hadn’t lost his sense of humor. He brought Josh Harrison in to pitch the bottom of the eighth.

Harrison, you may or may not remember, is a 35-year-old infielder who is with his fifth team in 6 seasons. He has pitched a handful of times in his career, posting an ERA of 18.00 in three appearances last season with the Chicago White Sox.

He is consistent, at least. It was as if the Reds were a bunch of 9-year-olds and coach Josh was lobbing pinatas toward them. He faced 10 batters and allowed 5 more runs in what, I guess, was Thomson’s version of the white flag of surrender.

It was that kind of day. The Phillies and Reds all wore No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson on the anniversary of his historic major-league debut.

The shirts were fitting. The performance was an embarrassment.