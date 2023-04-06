WATCH: Phillies Take on Reds at Home Opener

Phillies dealing with multiple key injuries heading into first homestand of 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies left New York banged up as they head into their first homestand of 2023.

Darick Hall sprained his right thumb sliding into second base in Wednesday's series finale at Yankee Stadium. He may be IL-bound and the first call-up would probably be left-handed-hitting utilityman Kody Clemens.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh sprained his left ankle the night before going back on a DJ LeMahieu flyball to the warning track. Marsh had fouled a ball off his right foot earlier in the night and was in considerable pain but the injuries were unrelated. Marsh was moving gingerly in the Phillies' clubhouse after Wednesday's loss, which he was scratched from 30 minutes before first pitch.

With Marsh out Wednesday, the Phillies used Cristian Pache in center field and he had another rough game at the plate. And for the second straight start, he did not play all nine innings. The Phillies pinch-hit for him with Josh Harrison with two men on and two outs late in Wednesday's game. Pache has stranded all nine runners on base in his at-bats.

If the Phillies do cut ties with Pache, who was acquired inexpensively from the Oakland A's on the eve of opening day, they have two other right-handed-hitting options in center field with Dalton Guthrie and Scott Kingery. Guthrie is on the 40-man roster and Kingery is not, but if the Phillies were to eventually designate Pache for assignment, that move would clear up a spot in itself.

Separately, the Phillies transferred Andrew Painter to the 60-day injured list, meaning he cannot return before Memorial Day. It is not all that surprising. Painter, who is dealing with a sprain in his right elbow, still has not picked a baseball back up. When he does, the Phillies will move cautiously with him. The likely steps would be throwing off of flat ground, then a mound, then bullpen session(s), then tune-up starts in the minor leagues. It is still possible he helps the Phillies this summer, just not anytime soon.

Ranger Suarez is making progress and has thrown two bullpen sessions since Sunday. He will require a minor-league rehab assignment because he has not pitched in a game since March 8.