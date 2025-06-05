Philadoptables donations help launch new low-cost vet clinic in Chester Springs

After receiving a $5,000 donation from Philadoptables, the Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs can continue its efforts to open a new low-cost veterinary clinic for pets in need.

"We are thrilled to support this incredible initiative," stated Michelle Helms, the President of Philadoptables, in a press release. "At a time when families are being forced to choose between essential bills and pet care, this clinic will provide an affordable option to help animals stay healthy and stay home."

This new clinic will offer low cost care like vaccines, exams, spay/neuter surgeries and more for pets and pet owners in need.

The donation from Philadoptables will help cover essential items like medical equipment and put a down payment on the facilities. Critical renovations are needed to get the clinic up and running. Once the project is complete, it is expected to bridge the significant gap in the community for affordable, life-saving care for rescue animals and pets owned by families in need.

“This project started with a need for more veterinary support for rescue animals, but quickly expanded into something bigger,” stated the Phoenix Animal Rescue. “We began hearing from local pet owners who were desperate for accessible care. This clinic is for them, too."

Philadoptables urges fellow animal lovers, advocates, and supporters of the community to consider making a donation or sponsoring the clinic and help bring essential resources to those in need.