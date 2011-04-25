Philadelphia’s Liver Life Walk is May 14

One in 10 people in our country face a future with liver disease, according to the Liver Life Walk website. In Philly, you can help the people right now who are living with liver disease and help create a future free of liver disease.

The Liver Life Walk is on Saturday, May 14, 2011. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Please Touch Museum, which is located at 4231 Avenue of the Republic.

You can register online or an hour early -- 7:30 a.m. -- on the day of the walk.

It's a 5k, which is 3.1 miles. It doesn't cost you a dime to register and any donations you collect goes toward research "for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease," according to the Liver Life Walk's website. And some of the funds support advocacy and education campaigns. In all, 82 cents from every dollar is spent the American Liver Foundation's mission-related activities.

Courage is the first of human qualities, because it guarantees all others.