Philadelphians head to Washington D.C. to March for Israel

Thousands are expected to gather in the nation's capital on Tuesday for a March for Israel rally, intended to call for the government to support Israel amid the ongoing war between that country and Hamas.

Locally, Philadelphians gathered in Center City early Tuesday to board buses at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Broad Street, to head down to the events set for Washington D.C.

"It’s a show of support we’re saying look at the number of people supporting Israel that are combatting antisemitism and are saying bring home our hostages," Jeffrey Lasday, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia told NBC10.

Lasday said he's preparing to bring 18 buses of supporters -- and others -- from the Philadelphia region to the rally on the National Mall. He expects between 3,000 to 4,000 people from the Philadelphia area to be part of the day's rally.

"It shows the outpouring of support from the community," he said.

According to organizers, the rally is intended to support Israel "in it's efforts to eradicate terrorism," as well as call for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in the attacks from Oct. 7 and rebuke antisemitism in the United States and throughout the world.

Misha Galperin, CEO of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia -- one of those who planned the day's event in Washington D.C. -- said that the day's planned rally "echoes" a push to free Jewish people in the Soviet Union nearly 40 years ago.

“This event echoes the rally in Washington to free the Jews in the Soviet Union in 1987, which had helped to free the Jewish people in my native land,” said Galperin in a statement. “Today, as Israel defends itself against terrorism and antisemitism threatens Jews everywhere, all righteous people — Jews and our allies — must condemn those who seek to destroy us.”

The March for Israel will be held on Tuesday at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from 1 to 3 p.m.