Philadelphia Zoo to Reopen With Restrictions in July

The Philadelphia Zoo is set to reopen with restrictions next month as the entire region continues its gradual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zoo announced Monday they will reopen for members on July 6 and to the general public on July 9. Member reservations will be available at noon on June 25 while general admission ticket reservations will be available at noon on June 26.

All member and general admission tickets must be reserved in advance online.

Social distancing and masks will be required for all visitors and the Zoo will operate with ⅓ of its capacity. Indoor animal exhibits, rides and attractions will remain closed for the time being.

The Philadelphia Zoo closed in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other zoos and aquariums nationwide, they faced a unique set of challenges due to the fact that even while shuttered, they couldn’t simply “turn off the lights” to save on costs and still had to find a way to care for their animals.

The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest in the nation and currently houses some 1,300 animals. In normal times, it can expect to see as many as 13,000 guests during peak days and generate $12-15 million from March to June, a substantial chunk of its roughly $28 million a year operating budget, Philadelphia Zoo COO Andrew Baker said.

“We primarily fund our operations through ticket sales, through membership, through food and gifts that people buy while they’re here, so all of that revenue is being lost and it won’t be recouped,” Baker told NBC10 in May.

Baker said that the Zoo was initially spending around $1.5 million a month just to care for the animals, even in a guest-free environment.