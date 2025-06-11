Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo stands tall with new flamingo habitat

Flamingo Cove is set to open to the public at the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

By Alana Beltran

A new home for pink birds lets them stand tall and is set to debut at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Flamingo Cove will be open to the public at the zoo starting on Saturday, June 14.

The new Flamingo Cove is the latest addition to the Philadelphia Zoo that will be an experience for all animal lovers.

Léelo en español aquí

The grand opening will be an exciting outdoor walkthrough featuring the tropical birds newest habitat.

Located next to the McNeil Avian Center, this new exhibit was planned to honor the zoo's long-time work in conservation for these tropical birds.

Updates to the habitat include features like a three-foot deep wading pool for the birds to swim in, dedicated nesting flats, vibrant vegetation and more!

The zoo is planning to repurpose the old aviary where the flamingos previously lived that was originally built in 1927.

In addition to the iconic 10 pink Caribbean flamingos, who have already called the zoo home, there will be an additional 14 brand-new African greater flamingos which have not been seen at the Philadelphia Zoo for nearly 50 years.

Previews of the exhibit for returning members will begin on Wednesday, June 11 through Friday, June 13. However, the exhibit will be open to all guests starting on Saturday June 14.

Flamingo Cove is free with zoo admission or membership.

Tickets for the zoo are available now on the Philadelphia Zoo's website.

