Philadelphia Won't Commit to Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in April

What to Know The city will restart accepting permit applications for large outdoor events.

Philadelphia did not yet commit to the easing of certain coronavirus restrictions that Pennsylvania health officials announced Monday.

The city's top health official said he remains "concerned" with the number of daily new cases.

One day after Pennsylvania announced plans to roll back on coronavirus restrictions April 4, Philadelphia's top health official said he was not ready yet to commit to the same allowances as the state.

The city will restart accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, but city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he was not yet willing to commit to the same easing of COVID-19 restrictions that the state has.

Pennsylvania said it will expand indoor dining to 75% next month and allow bar service inside pubs and restaurants without requiring food purchases. An 11 p.m. curfew will also be lifted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Counties, including Philadelphia, are not required to follow Pennsylvania's guidelines.

"We’re still concerned about the high and possibly still rising COVID rates, " Farley said Tuesday.

Only 16% of the city's population has been vaccinated.

Farley also announced a targeted "walk-up" vaccination effort that will last through Monday, March 22, for city residents in specific zip codes.

The one easing of restrictions in the city announced Tuesday is that Philly’s Parks and Recreation office and Office of Special Events will begin accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, starting Tuesday.

Applicants will have to certify that they’ll follow all current public health guidance on the day of the event and larger events will have to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval.

As Pennsylvania continues to roll back coronavirus restrictions, Philadelphia plans to lift its current ban on special events. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports on details discovered by KYW Newsradio.

he news comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced the lifting of several coronavirus restrictions for Pennsylvania. Under the new changes, patrons will be allowed to be served at bars again, indoor restaurants will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity and attendance at large scale events will increase, depending on individual counties going along with the new state rules.