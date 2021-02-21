Philadelphia Woman Shoots Home Intruder, Sends Him to Hospital

Police say a Philadelphia woman sent a man to a hospital by shooting him after he broke into her home early Sunday morning.

The man made his way into the house on the 3100 block of Arbor Street, in the Kensington neighborhood, during the predawn hours but was met with gunfire, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. His name was not immediately released.

For her part, the woman was not hurt, police said.