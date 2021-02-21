Kensington

Philadelphia Woman Shoots Home Intruder, Sends Him to Hospital

Police said the woman was not hurt during the incident

By NBC10 Staff

Brick row homes stand next to one another. A black sedan is parked in front of one of them.
NBC10

Police say a Philadelphia woman sent a man to a hospital by shooting him after he broke into her home early Sunday morning.

The man made his way into the house on the 3100 block of Arbor Street, in the Kensington neighborhood, during the predawn hours but was met with gunfire, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

CENTER CITY 2 hours ago

Plan to Close Center City Streets for Helicopter Lift Delayed

East Norriton 14 hours ago

At Least 4 Shot, 1 Dead at Montgomery County Bowling Alley

For her part, the woman was not hurt, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

KensingtonPhiladelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us