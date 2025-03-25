Philadelphia

Philly woman charged with killing husband who was found on sheet between cars

Danielle Baxter was arrested and charged with killing her husband Jordan Baxter of Philadelphia

By David Chang

A Philadelphia woman was charged with killing her husband after his body was found on a plastic sheet, police said.

On Wednesday, March 19, around 7 a.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person screaming. When they arrived, they found the body of 38-year-old Jordan Baxter of the 800 block of Bells Mill Road on a plastic sheet between two parked cars. They also found a gun on his chest. Baxter was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Investigators later identified Baxter’s wife, 39-year-old Danielle Baxter, as the suspect in his death. She was arrested on Thursday, March 20, and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, abuse of corpse and tampering with and fabricating physical evidence. Police have not revealed a possible motive.

Baxter is currently in custody at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center after her bail was denied. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 7, 2025.

Court documents don’t list the direct contact of legal representation who could speak on her behalf.

