Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center unveils new automated parking system

When you pull up to the Wells Fargo Center for your next concert or sports game, you will now be greeted by the new automated parking experience.

The multi-purpose indoor arena in South Philadelphia will now have transaction areas where visitors driving in can pay at a kiosk.

We have unveiled a new automated parking experience at Wells Fargo Center. 🚗🚙



Learn more at:https://t.co/Eh5vZlHoMT pic.twitter.com/EW1qhhEGPj — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) October 18, 2024

Officials released a step-by-step guide on how to enter the parking lot from Broad Street:

STEP 1: Pull Up To The Transaction Area

The gate arm will open to allow two vehicles to enter the transaction area. Once both vehicles have entered the transaction area, the rear arm will close and both guests can begin their transaction.

The system will identify if the transaction cycle only involves one vehicle and allow the transaction cycle to proceed with only one vehicle in the transaction area.

STEP 2: Present Form of Payment

Parking pass validation or credit card payment

Once at the kiosk, the guest will be prompted to scan their parking pass or use the credit card reader located at the bottom of the kiosk.

STEP 3: Complete Transaction

After both vehicles have completed their transaction, the front gate arm will open to allow both vehicles entry to the parking lot.

If one of the vehicles has completed their transaction before the other vehicle, the kiosk will prompt the guest to standby until the other vehicle has completed their transaction.

After both vehicles have exited the transaction area, the front gate arm will close, and the next two guests can proceed to the transaction area.

It's important to note that even though the new process is fully automated, there will be parking attendants nearby to assist in resolving issues.

For more information, visit wellsfargocenterphilly.com/plan-your-visit/parking.