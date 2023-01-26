Philly Water Dept. Wants to Raise Rates. Find Out by How Much and When

What to Know The Philadelphia Water Department is looking to raise water rates over the next couple of years.

Rates could raise by more than $8 a month this year and an additional $6.45 a month in 2024.

The proposal could be approved in June. If approved, the initial hike would take effect in September.

The Philadelphia Water Department is hoping to raise rates by more than 20% over the next two years -- at the cost of nearly $15 per month for the average customer.

The utility announced the move this week, after filing notice with the Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board with a request to increase water, sewer and stormwater rates and charges.

In detailing the potential rate hike, PWD claimed the rate changes are "designed to address rising costs for essential services and ensure the stability of the utility."

The company argued that rising costs in labor, chemicals, materials, equipment, laboratory services and capital costs are the reasons for the proposed hike.

"Without these rate changes, the Philadelphia Water Department will struggle to make needed investments in critical infrastructure, including replacing aging water mains, upgrading water treatment plants, building storage for clean water, and sustaining the pumping systems needed to deliver and treat water,” PWD Commissioner Randy Hayman explained in a statement.

PWD noted that rates would increase by about 12% later this year and then, increase by another 8% in 2024.

For the average customer, the water department said that would amount to an increase of $8.16 a month this year and an additional $6.45 a month the following year -- that adds up to nearly $15 added to customers' monthly utility costs.

The Philadelphia Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board is expected to review the PWD's rate hike request in June.

If approved, the initial rate hike would take effect in September.