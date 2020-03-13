Philadelphia will close all public schools for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, as the city tries to combat the novel coronavirus.

The announcement was made Friday by Philadelphia School District Superintendent William Hite, following two new cases in the city, bringing the total to three.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat this: if we close our schools, we have a huge problem,” city Managing Director Brian Abernathy said earlier Friday.

Calling them “the lifeblood of our communities,” Abernathy said schools closing could lead to hundreds of thousands of children missing meals and parents possibly missing paychecks if forced to skip work and take care of their children.

The day prior, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all schools in neighboring Montgomery County, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

The decision to keep schools open in Philadelphia was made based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Abernathy and city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

“With all due respect to Montgomery County, we’re not Montgomery County. And I will guarantee you that there’s a kid in Norristown that didn’t get fed today, and that should be our concern, especially given the CDC guidance,” Abernathy said.

Ultimately, though, Abernathy conceded that the decision on whether or not to close schools will ultimately be made by the school district.