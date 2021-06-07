Hey Philly! Hold Your Trash and Recycling for an Extra Day This Week

What to Know Hold onto your trash in Philadelphia for an extra day this week.

The Philadelphia Streets Department said that trash and recycling will be packed up one day later than normal during the week of June 7.

"The Streets Department apologizes for this inconvenience," the agency said.

Take back in those trash cans and recycling bins in Philadelphia Monday if you put them out Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Streets Department said that trash volume following the Memorial Day holiday along with rainy weather last week caused pickup delays that forced trash collection for the week of June 7 to be pushed back a day.

Basically, set out your trash and recycling one day later than normal throughout the week -- the same timeline as the week before.

Trash collection delays marred 2020 as the COVID pandemic caused issues. So far, this appears to be only a one week change.