What to Know The day your trash and recycling gets picked up depends on where in Philadelphia you live and if a holiday happens during the week.

After a city-observed holiday, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

You can use the StreetSmartPHL tool to find up-to-date information about trash and recycling pickup.

Not sure when your trash is supposed to be picked up along your Philadelphia street?

Your trash and recycling collection day depends on where in the city you live and what city holidays are being observed on a given week. You can find out your collection day by typing in your street address here.

Where can I find up-to-date information?

You can use the city's StreetSmartPHL tool to see where trash and recycling trucks have already visited each day, as well as where trash and recycling will be collected each day of the week. The site also lets you know if trash and recycling collections are on schedule. Click on the PickupPHL button for all of the information.

What about holidays?

After a city-observed holiday, trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. If a holiday falls on a Friday, trash will be collected on Saturday, according to Philadelphia Streets Department spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton.

These are the holidays the city is observing in 2023:

New Year's Day (Observed) – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Presidents' Day – Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Good Friday – Friday, April 7, 2023

Memorial Day – Monday, May 29, 2023

Juneteenth (Observed) – Monday, June 19, 2023

Independence Day – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Indigenous Peoples' Day – Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Christmas Day (Observed) – Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

Basically, after Memorial Day, Monday pickup become Tuesday pickup, Tuesday pickup moves to Wednesday pickup and so forth.

What if my trash never got picked up?

If your trash or recycling hasn't been picked up by 7 p.m. on your scheduled collection day, you can request a pickup by completing this form.