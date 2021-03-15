Philadelphia to Lift Ban on Large Outdoor Events Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know As Pennsylvania continues to roll back on coronavirus restrictions, Philadelphia plans to lift its current ban on special events.

KYW News Radio first reported Monday that Philly’s Parks and Recreation office and Office of Special Events will begin accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, starting Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office confirmed the report with NBC10 and said they would reveal additional details on Tuesday.

Applicants will have to certify that they’ll follow all current public health guidance on the day of the event and larger events will have to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval, according to the report.

Officials told KYW News Radio they’re goal was to approve the permits on a rolling basis as quickly as possible though they won’t know how fast those events could resume until applications are submitted.

The report also states the city's Streets Department will begin accepting applications on April 15 for permits for block parties and street festivals.

While KYW reported events with food would be limited to 100 people, the spokesperson said that number could change depending on future public health guidance.

The news comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced the lifting of several coronavirus restrictions for Pennsylvania. Under the new changes, patrons will be allowed to be served at bars again, indoor restaurants will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity and attendance at large scale events will increase, depending on individual counties going along with the new state rules.