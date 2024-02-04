Philadelphia to host six 2026 World Cup matches

Philadelphia hit a major milestone.

On Sunday FIFA officials unveiled the full match schedule, including the games that will be played here in Philadelphia for the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia has five group stage matches. The games will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field and the first one will be match #9 held on June 14.

The full Philadelphia schedule is below:

Group Stage: June 14, 2026

Group Stage: June 19, 2026

Group Stage: June 22, 2026

Group Stage: June 25, 2026

Group Stage: June 27, 2026

Round of 16: July 4, 2026

Philadelphia will also host matches 29, 42 and 55.

“The match schedule for FIFA World Cup 26™ showcases the scope of what 2026 will mean for our communities, our City, and the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, and Chairman and CEO, Comcast Spectacor.

“It’s exciting news for soccer fans and for Philadelphia that six matches will be played here in our great City as part of FIFA World Cup 26 in June and July,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Philadelphia’s final match will be a round-of-16 meeting on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The worldwide excitement of the @FIFAWorldCup is coming to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection! That means soccer fans from the city, region, country and the world will be coming to Philadelphia!@FWC26Philly | #WeAre26 | #WeArePhiladelphia https://t.co/yUq8aZwvHp — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) February 4, 2024

FIFA officials did not publicly explain their site-decision process.

“The unveiling of the FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule marks a pivotal moment for our city and its hospitality community as we prepare to welcome the world in 2026. With each of the six matches having the impact of a standalone mega-event, akin to a citywide convention, we anticipate a surge in economic activity across the region,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.