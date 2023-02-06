Philadelphia Summer Camp Registration Is Just Around the Corner

Trying to figure out your child's summer plans?

The Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting more than 100 neighborhood camps and theme camps this summer.

Registration for the camps open on Monday, Feb. 27, according to parks and rec. Around 7,000 campers are expected to attend.

The neighborhood camps for 6 to 12 year olds are held at parks, rec centers and playgrounds. "Day camps offer arts & crafts, sports, educational activities, games, field trips, and more," parks and rec said.

The theme camps are focused on specific interests, parks and rec said:

"These include performing and visual arts, natural discovery, team sports, skateboarding, swimming, rowing, and more. Theme camps vary in length from one to six weeks or longer. Some theme camps offer before and/or after care for an additional fee."

There is also the Camp Philly option -- in partnership with the YMCA -- where a kids attend an overnight camp for a week. Some limited scholarships are available for Camp Philly.

There are also camps for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Parks & rec has details on summer camps on its website.