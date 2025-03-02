2 men, woman attack, rob worker inside Philly store, police say

Police are searching for two men and a woman accused of attacking and robbing an employee inside a Philadelphia store.

The incident occurred inside a business on the 300 block of Ruscomb Street around 3 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2025, according to investigators.

The victim told police he was working at the store when a customer inside refused to pay for her food order and walked out. The victim ran out and took the order from the woman, police said.

Shortly after, the woman went back inside the store with two men from the neighborhood, according to investigators. Police said one of the men and the woman began fighting the employee while the second man stole money from the register. The three suspects then fled the store, according to investigators.

Police released surveillance video and photos of all three suspects. If you have any information on their identities or whereabouts, please call 911 or Philadelphia police. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or through the Philadelphia police website.