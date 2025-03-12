What to Know Irish culture will be on full display along the Ben Franklin Parkway at the 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16.

The parade, starting at 11 a.m., is marching from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard to Eakins Oval.

Folks should expect road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA changes during the day.

What's the weather looking like? Keep reading.

Dress in green and be ready to enjoy Irish culture at one of the oldest celebrations in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade -- dating back to 1771 -- will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

But this year the 255th edition of the parade will follow a more iconic path through the city then in years' past. "This year’s parade features a new route that will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard," the City of Philadelphia said in a news release.

Going to the parade? Or, just trying to avoid the road closures? Here are answers to your questions:

When is the 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, pre-parade Mass?

The St. Patrick's Day Observance Association is hosting the parade on March 16, 2025.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, following a 9 a.m. Catholic Mass at Saint Patrick’s Church at 20th and Locust Streets in Center City.

"The Principal Celebrant of the Mass is Archbishop Nelson Perez along with Parade Chaplain Fr. Kevin Gallagher along with other priests from the Archdiocese," parade organizers said.

The parade is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., the city said.

What is the weather for Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade?

This is a "rain or shine" event, organizers said.

You might need a green poncho or umbrella for this one as some models are showing rain possible during the parade -- though it could hold off until later. A heavy coat won't be needed with temps in the 60s.

However, with several days until the march begins, the soggy forecast could still change.

What is the 2025 St. Patrick's Day parade route?

The parade -- marshaled by Paddy Rooney -- kicks off at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. (The staging area runs along JFK from 16th to 20th streets.)

"All parade participants will enter at Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m.," Philadelphia said.

The parade route goes along LOVE Park before turning up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It wraps up at Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"The performance area and main grandstands will be located at the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron," Philadelphia said.

Which Philadelphia roads will be blocked?

With the new parade route, comes different road closures. This is the full lists of closures revealed by the city.

This area will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. until about 4 p.m. on March 16, 2025:

Eakins Oval (from Kelly Drive to Spring Garden Street)

These streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday:

JFK Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m. (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until about 3:30 p.m. on March 16:

16th Street between Market Street and Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval (Parade will go around the south side of Eakins Oval and end on the south side)

All neighboring cross streets on Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 22nd Street until parade passes, and streets are serviced and reopened

Where can't you park on parade day?

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

1400-2000 block of JFK Boulevard

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval

If you car is towed during the temporary no parking restrictions, you will need to contact police to find out where it was relocated.

What changes are SEPTA making to service?

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 49, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes in Center City from 5 a.m. through about 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Check SEPTA's website before you head out the door to be prepared.

Good news for people heading to the parade is that SEPTA and PATCO have service options that will get you close to the parade route.

"If you’re headed to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, SEPTA is a great way to ensure you arrive on time," SEPTA said on its website. "Nearby stations include 15th Street and 13th Street located on the Market-Frankford Line [L]. There is a free transfer to the Market-Frankford Line [L] from the Broad-Street Line [B] and Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall – and it is a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City.

"If you’re taking PATCO into Philadelphia from New Jersey, riders can take the Market-Frankford Line [L] to travel to the parade. Exit PATCO at 8th/Market Street Station. Take the escalator or stairs to concourse level and exit PATCO’s fare gates. Follow the blue signs approximately one block through the concourse to the Market-Frankford Line [L]."

What's not allowed along Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade route?

City officials told paradegoers to leave the following items at home:

Weapons and contraband of any kind

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Alcohol beverages (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced)

Skateboards, motorized vehicles, or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)

Laser pointers

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & drones of any kind

People are warned to not leave any bags unattended.

Anyone looking for parade updates can Text ReadyPhila to 888-777, the city said.