Philadelphia sports teams donate $50,000 to daughter of man killed in I-95 collapse

Philadelphia sports teams, the Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Union, made a collective $50,000 donation to build a trust for the daughter of Nathan Moody, the driver who died in the collapse on June 11.

The money is to alleviate the care and studies of the daughter of the victim, who lost his life when the fuel truck he was driving under the bridge of the busy road exploded.

Léelo en español aquí.

On June 11 at 6:20 a.m. 53-year-old Moody, was driving a tanker truck that was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gasoline in Northeast Philadelphia.

The collapse closed I-95 in both directions between the Aramingo and Woodhaven exits. On Friday, June 23, temporary lanes were finished construction and open for drivers.

Moody’s death was listed as accidental by investigators.

While much attention has been placed on the rebuild of I-95 and the impact on traffic, Moody’s friend Alex Harcharek of Merchantville, New Jersey, is making sure he isn’t forgotten.

“This was a dad. This was a partner. This was a community member,” Harcharek said. “I wanted to make sure the story of the man didn’t get overshadowed by the story of a bridge repair and that people understood that this was a real human being.”

Funeral plans have not yet been finalized, but Harcharek created a GoFundMe to help Moody’s family cover the costs. So far, more than $37,000 have been raised.

Mascot’s for every Philly sports team were among the first to go across the temporary lanes of the new I-95 lanes that opened Friday, June 23.