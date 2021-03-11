lights out

Philadelphia Skyscrapers to Go Dark Some Nights to Protect Migratory Birds

A group of the city's tallest buildings will shut off their lights for several hours each night for two periods every year in order to prevent collisions and deaths of birds flying north and south

Some of the tallest buildings in Philadelphia will go dark for a few months a year in order to prevent migratory birds from striking the buildings as they head north or south, depending on the season, city officials and environmentalists said Thursday.

The buildings will shut off the lights from midnight to 6 a.m. every night between April 1 and May 31, and Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 to accommodate dozens of the migratory bird species.

The buildings that have already signed on to the Lights Out Philly initiative are:  BNY Mellon Center, Comcast Technology Center and Comcast Center, Jefferson Center, One South Broad, One Liberty Place, Two Liberty Place, and 1515 Market Street.

"A simple thing like turning out lights can help  thousands of  birds  safely  navigate  our challenging urban environment," Academy of Natural Sciences CEO Scott Cooper said. "We are heartened by all the efforts in our community to join together  in this critical initiative  to save so many  birds from unnecessary  harm and even death."

Philadelphia is now one of 34 American cities that have already joined the national Lights Out effort, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Wilmington, Del., and Washington, D.C.

