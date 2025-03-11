Six people -- including two teenagers -- were injured in four separate shootings in Philadelphia within a two-hour span Monday night, police said.

The first shooting occurred in West Philadelphia. Police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 300 block of North 52nd Street at 6:22 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in North Philadelphia. A 14-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were on the 800 block of West Pike Street when shots were fired. The boy was shot twice in the arm while the man was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are both in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred at 7:07 p.m. in West Philadelphia on the 1100 block of North 42nd Street. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm while a 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest, police said.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and placed in stable condition.

The fourth shooting occurred at 8:18 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street where a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he is in extremely critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, no weapons have been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects in any of the four shootings.

If you have any information on the shootings, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 2125-686-TIPS (8477).

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the sentencing of three gang members who killed a woman and shot two others. Krasner also says overall crime in down 12% so far this year in Philadelphia. Homicide numbers are also down 35% which is the fewest in the last 50 years.

Monday night's violence occurred after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a steep drop in violent crime in the city so far this year.

As of Sunday night, there were 37 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2025, down 37% from the same time last year, according to police data. Krasner also said violent crime is down 12% compared to the same time last year.