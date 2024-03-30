1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Philadelphia Saturday morning, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating separate shootings that left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first incident happened at 1:05 a.m. on the 6800 block of Limekiln Pike.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her left knee. She was transported to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, officials said.

Then, around 3:51 a.m., police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Castor Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man had been shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported to the hospital by medics where police said he was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered, but officials said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The next incident occurred just minutes later, at about 3:57 a.m., police said on the 2300 block of Cecil B More Ave a 36-year-old man was shot twice in his left leg.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and is currently in stable condition.

According to officials, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been found in this case.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.