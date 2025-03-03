Man found shot to death in car in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to 20th and Ritner streets around 2:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 56-year-old man inside a silver BMW suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

As of March 1, there were 33 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2025, down 34% from the same time in 2024 which ultimately saw the lowest number of homicides in a decade, according to police data.