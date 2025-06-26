In a historic move, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania filed charges against the School District of Philadelphia, accusing them of violating legal requirements to inspect, remediate, and report damaged asbestos in multiple city schools in a timely manner.

The school district and the U.S. Attorney’s Office entered a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in the case, which was filed in court on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The district voted to sign the DPA, which waives a grand jury indictment.

The DPA is pending court filing by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Philadelphia School District is now the first school district in the country to be criminally charged with violations under the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA). It’s also the first use of a DPA in a case against a public school district in an AHERA case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charges are the result of a five-year investigation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DOJ, Environmental Crimes Section, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division (EPA-CID).

Under federal law, school districts must keep their schools safe from airborne toxins such as asbestos and inspect, remediate and report any damaged asbestos in a timely manner. The AHERA also requires that school districts conduct formal inspections of all buildings containing asbestos and remediate any damaged asbestos every three years.

Under the law, school buildings must also undergo surveillance inspections every six months in order to ensure that areas containing asbestos remain safe. School districts are also responsible for quickly responding to and addressing internal reports and complaints of damaged asbestos and filing timely reports, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The DPA contains a full list of the asbestos problems in Philadelphia schools and the district’s alleged failures to address those problems. According to the statement, the district failed to conduct timely three-year inspections in the following Philadelphia schools:

William Meredith Elementary

Building 21 Alternative High School

Southwark Elementary

S. Weir Mitchell Elementary

Charles W. Henry Elementary

Universal Vare Charter School

Frankford High School

The district also allegedly failed to conduct a timely six-month inspection at Building 21 Alternative High School.

“The statement of facts demonstrates a longstanding and widespread problem of asbestos contamination in Philadelphia schools that endangered students and teachers, and, in some cases, foreclosed any education at all by requiring the closure of the school,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote. “The DPA lists 31 school buildings that had asbestos problems from April 2015 to November 2023. Some schools had multiple areas of damaged asbestos, which posed continuing and repeated problems and sometimes went unattended or were improperly addressed. In the worst instances, schools had to be shuttered. The investigation also uncovered some instances in which damaged asbestos was improperly addressed, including the use of duct tape to cover it up.”

Under the terms of the DPA, the school district’s actions will be monitored by the federal court for approximately five years to ensure they’re complying under the law. The school district would also pay for the court-authorized monitor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they and the DOJ could drop the criminal charges after a period of time if the school district complies. However, if the district fails to comply, it faces criminal sanctions.

“This deferred prosecution agreement, if approved, affords the government the highest available level of prosecutorial and judicial oversight over the School District of Philadelphia and its efforts to comply with its legal obligations to provide safe schools,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf. “Most importantly, the DPA provides the best possible platform for students, teachers, staff, and others who may spend time in our schools to breathe clean air free of asbestos.”

NBC10 reached out to the district for further comment.

"For the past five years, the District cooperated with the DOJ and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency while they investigated the District’s compliance with AHERA, the federal law that governs asbestos management in U.S. K-12 schools. This law requires the inspection of buildings with asbestos materials every three years and interim inspections every six months," district spokesperson Monique Braxton wrote. "As part of its investigation, the DOJ identified lapses between 2015 and 2023 when the District did not keep pace with required inspections and repairs. In entering into this agreement, the District accepts responsibility, and the government recognizes the significant progress and commitment by the District to sustain improvements in the asbestos program, including with outside expertise and external resources to meet the needs of District schools amid historic underfunding."

Braxton said the district's program is now current in its inspections and schedule of repairs.

“Since joining the District in June 2022, our dedicated team has worked alongside the Board of Education and external partners to improve outcomes, with safety and well-being as our No. 1 priority in our strategic plan–Accelerate Philly,” School District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said. “We have rebuilt our asbestos management program so all District-owned school buildings are now inspected twice per year. We have tripled our investment in environmental management with support from the University of Pennsylvania, and we have increased transparency with school communities so they can have more confidence in the District.”

Braxton said the district has taken steps to improve its AHERA program by publicly posting their inspection reports on their website, increasing communications and school meetings to discuss asbestos management, increasing the annual budget for environmental management from $10.2 million in Fiscal Year 2021 to $55.7 million in Fiscal Year 2025, and other methods.

Braxton also released an asbestos management timeline from the district.

What is asbestos?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, asbestos is a generic term that describes a variety of natural mineral fibers. It was used by manufacturers to strengthen products and provide heat insulation and fire resistance in homes, schools and other buildings from the 1930s through the 1970s. The School District of Philadelphia in particular has around 339 buildings. Most of those buildings are old and almost 300 of them are known to contain asbestos, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

While most people are exposed to small amounts of asbestos on a daily basis, if materials containing asbestos are disturbed – such as being sawed, scraped or sanded into powder – fibers could become airborne and inhaled into the lungs, causing a respiratory health hazard. According to the DEP, studies show that breathing high levels of asbestos fibers for long periods of time can increase the risk of asbestosis, a chronic lung cancer, and mesothelioma, an aggressive form of cancer.