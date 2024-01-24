Philadelphia School District awarded $7.9M grant for new electric buses

The School District of Philadelphia received a $7.9 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to double its electric bus fleet.

The district currently has 20 electric buses, but with this grant, they will have 40 by 2027. This is the largest grant the district has been awarded for electric buses, according to the school district.

“We are pleased to be leading the way here in Philadelphia as we grow our zero-emission vehicles fleet and create cleaner and healthier environments for our children,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said in a news release. “We are grateful to the EPA and our elected officials who are helping us secure these additional funds as we continue to advocate for adequate and equitable funding for our students.”

The district had acquired the first five electric buses during the 2021-2022 school year through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act making those buses the first of their kind in Pennsylvania.

These new electric buses will help continue to address climate change, improve students' health and reduce noise pollution.

“The EV buses have positively impacted our bus fleet,” Deputy Chief Operations Officer for the School District of Philadelphia Teresa Fleming said in a news release. “Our bus chauffeurs have embraced their deployment into our fleet, and have said the EV buses are great. They provide a comfortable and quiet ride for staff and students.”

Additionally, the district has 38 propane buses, which offer similar environmental benefits as electric buses.