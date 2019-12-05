Fire Spreads Through 3 Philly Row Homes, Forces Evacuations

A fire spread through multiple row homes and forced residents to evacuate in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The fire started at a row home on Water Street just off Westmoreland Street around 8:45 p.m.

"It was just like crazy," Jesus Cartaglo, a neighbor, told NBC10. "Just fire everywhere. And we tried to call the ambulance as fast as we could. A lot of people were out already and I was hoping everybody was good and safe."

Flames spread to two more row homes and neighboring houses were evacuated.

"Really crazy," Yamilette Colon, another neighbor, said. "It felt like it was going to reach across the street. So that's why we all tried to get out. Evacuate."

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control around 9:15 p.m.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause. The Red Cross is currently assisting 12 displaced people.