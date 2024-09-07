Some roads near the National Consitution Center in Philadelphia will be closed this weekend and leading up to Tuesday's presidential debate.

City officials announced that lane closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting on Saturday, Sept. 7 and going until the area is cleared on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Officials said there will be mass transit detours and closures for car and pedestrian traffic. There may even be rolling street closures.

Road closures and parking restrictions:

Saturday, Sept. 7 through Monday, Sept. 9

Increases in traffic are expected

Temporary lane closures will begin in the area near and around the National Constitution Center

Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 11

Streets will be closed from Arch to Market streets between 4th and 7th streets.

Car and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on 4th and Market streets.

The 6th Street exit of Interstate 676 eastbound will be closed

Interstate 676 should stay open but may close if necessary.

Access to the eastbound lanes for the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey will close after rush hour on Tuesday. Westbound lanes will stay open.

Arch and Race streets will remain closed during the event.

These closures will stay in effect until the area is cleared on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Any employees who work inside the restricted zone can gain access through an entry point at 7th and Arch streets.

Drivers are being warned to expect any residual delays on the surrounding roads.

For updates on how the debate will impact SEPTA, city leaders urge riders to check the agency's Alert and Advisory webpage as well as social media.

For more information on ongoing road closures throughout the city, residents can sign up for free alerts from ReadyPhiladelphia by texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777.

The debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.