Philadelphia Reports 2 Heat-Related Deaths Amid Intense Heat Wave

Two Philadelphia residents died from heat-related causes this weekend, city officials said Monday.

The heat wave, which entered an eighth day Monday, has now killed at least three people officially. A 73-year-old man became Allentown’s first reported heat-related death on Thursday.

Philadelphia experienced an air temperature high of 99 degrees Sunday and a “feels-like” temperature of 100 plus degrees. The stretch of 90-degree-plus temperatures lasted from early last week until Monday.

Philadelphia officials did not identify either of the two people who died.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The heat is especially dangerous for the elderly, children and people with underlying medical conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people check on the vulnerable during high heat events.