Police ID suspect in Philly rec center shooting that critically injured teen

Police identified a suspect in a shooting at a Philadelphia rec center that left a teenager in critical condition earlier this month.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 5:42 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the Lonnie Young Playground on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene as well as 11 shell casings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford said a fight between a group of young people led to the shooting.

"There were a group of I believe juveniles that may have been engaged in a fight. At this point in time, it appears it may have been a few females that may have been involved in the fight. At some point in time, there are other individuals that come into the rec center here and begin to engage in the fight as well," Stanford said. “Still preliminary in what we have, but there may be up to two different shooters that may have been shooting at each other."

On Monday, April 7, police identified 23-year-old Anthony T. Smith as a suspect in the shooting. Smith is wanted for aggravated assault, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270. You can also submit a tip through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The shooting occurred the same night city leaders held an emergency meeting on rec center safety and youth gun violence after a stretch of four days in which multiple teenagers were shot in Philadelphia.

