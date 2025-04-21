Philadelphia reacts to the death of Pope Francis

Catholics throughout the region -- and the world -- were in mourning on Monday upon learning that Pope Francis had died just one day after celebrating Easter at the Vatican.

Father Dennis Gill, pastor of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, told NBC10's Matt DeLucia he learned of the pontiff's death from a text and phone call from Nelson J. Pérez, archbishop of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, early Monday morning.

"I actually found out about the passing of our holy father with a text and a phone call from the archbishop. That was earlier this morning and then we both spoke on the phone for a few minutes after that and made plans for what we are going to do today for the Catholics and everyone in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia," he said.

The cathedral will be open all day for prayer, but at 12:05 p.m., there will be a special Mass with Archbishop Pérez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in an effort to remember Pope Francis.

Pérez, in speaking to the press on Monday morning, said that Pope Francis wanted to be there for Easter celebrations at the Vatican before he passed.

"He wanted to be there for Easter and he was," said Pérez. "He was there for Easter, spoke to the world, roamed around St. Peter's Square. How beautiful, right?"

In discussing the loss of Pope Francis, Pérez recalled the pontiff's 2015 visit to the City of Brotherly Love during the World Meeting of Families.

"He was an amazing pope and he touched Philadelphia in an amazing way as he visited Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families in 2015," said Pérez. "He celebrated Mass at this very altar. All of those things come to our hearts today."

Gill too recalled Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia and the time he spend at the Cathedral Basilica.

"It's hard to believe that it was ten years and it was an amazing time for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and for all of us here in the archdiocese. But, for me especially, I have a profound memory of welcoming the holy father right there on the doorsteps of our Cathedral Basilica, presenting the crucifix to him and walking him up the aisle of the Cathedral Basilica," remembered Gill. "And being with him throughout those two days. It was a marvelous time of interaction with him."

For Jason Douglas, a Philadelphia resident, upon learning of Pope Francis' passing, he said the news came at a time that is so tied to the story of the death and reresection of Jesus.

"It hit me that, it's wonderful that it's Easter Monday, what a great time to prolong the message of love and being good -- the message of what happened on Easter," Douglas said.

He recalled Pope Francis' visit to the city in 2015, saying he was here then with his mother, who was 81 years old, at the time.

"It's just about, when he came to Philadelphia how wonderful it was to include all faiths and include people of all backgrounds and say 'come into the church, it's about love,'" he said.

He also remembered when Pope John Paul II visited the city in 1979.

And today, Douglas said he intends to attend the noontime mass at the Cathedral Basilica with his 91-year-old mother.

When asked what Catholics should be doing on this somber day of mourning following Pope Francis' death, Gill said that the most important thing to do is the pray.

"The most important thing that all of us can do during this period is to turn to the lord," he said. "Ask the lord to be with the church and with all of us, because the church belongs to the lord and the lord will provide for us and provide for the church's leadership."

