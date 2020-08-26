Philadelphia Police Vehicle Goes Up in Flames

Police Wednesday were investigating why a Philadelphia Police Department vehicle went up in flames.

The cruiser was parked near on the street near the intersection of 11th and Wharton streets in South Philadelphia, just in front of the 3rd District police station, when the fire broke out overnight, detectives said.

Though the car sustained burn damage toward the front passenger side and the front passenger tire, no one was injured.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as an arson dog, were inspecting the area. Detectives said they were looking for a man on a bike who was wearing a red shirt, but it was unclear if they believed him to be a suspect. Investigators were also looking for surveillance video in the area.

This is not the first time this summer that Philadelphia police vehicles were set alight.

In July, someone intentionally set fire to four vehicles in other parts of the city, police said. In one of the vehicles, the fire appeared to be set underneath the wheel well, which would be similar to the way the latest fire in South Philadelphia was seemingly set.

Police have not announced arrests in any of the cases.