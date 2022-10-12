Philadelphia Police Twitter Appears to Have Been Hacked Overnight

The official Philadelphia Police Department Twitter account appeared to be hacked early Wednesday as the @PhillyPolice handle suddenly went to a verified page for a business help service.

@PhillyPolice

The change first appeared in a Tweet at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, as the profile name changed to "Business Helper," the profile photo turned to a woman sitting in front of a laptop and the account, which normally puts out surveillance video of crimes and promotes police events, instead posted a link to a business video-maker.

@PhillyPolice

By 4:44 a.m., the now "Business Helper" page had posted at least 17 separate tweets and retweets, including links to workflow automation and web data sites. The page has nearly 246,000 followers.

@PhillyPolice

No further tweets were posted after the initial 90-minute barrage.

The "Business Helper" page also appeared at the bottom of the PhillyPolice.com as of 5:55 a.m.

PhillyPolice.com

Previous tweets releasing information pertinent to the police department remained on the page Wednesday morning, but had the "Business Helper" label.

@PhillyPolice

A Philly police spokesperson responded to NBC10's request for comment around 6:15 a.m. by writing "we are looking into this," but offering no further comment.

By 6:30 a.m., the page once again showed the police department logo and said "Philadelphia Police Department" again. The earlier "Business Helper" tweets were then removed.

@PhillyPolice

The police department's Instagram and Facebook pages both appeared normal throughout Wednesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.