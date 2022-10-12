Philadelphia police

Philadelphia Police Twitter Appears to Have Been Hacked Overnight

The @PhillyPolice handle turned into a business development support page early on Oct. 12, 2022

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The official Philadelphia Police Department Twitter account appeared to be hacked early Wednesday as the @PhillyPolice handle suddenly went to a verified page for a business help service.

Philly Police Twitter page goes to a business help site
@PhillyPolice
Philly Police Twitter page as it appeared the morning of Oct. 12, 2022.

The change first appeared in a Tweet at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, as the profile name changed to "Business Helper," the profile photo turned to a woman sitting in front of a laptop and the account, which normally puts out surveillance video of crimes and promotes police events, instead posted a link to a business video-maker.

Promo.com promotion on Philly Police Twitter page.
@PhillyPolice
The first Tweet promoted video-making website Promo.com.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By 4:44 a.m., the now "Business Helper" page had posted at least 17 separate tweets and retweets, including links to workflow automation and web data sites. The page has nearly 246,000 followers.

Philly Police Twitter page shows as "Business Helper"
@PhillyPolice
Some of the posts on @PhillyPolice's Twitter page early Wednesday.

No further tweets were posted after the initial 90-minute barrage.

The "Business Helper" page also appeared at the bottom of the PhillyPolice.com as of 5:55 a.m.

A look at the Twitter section of PhillyPolice.com
PhillyPolice.com
@PhillyPolice Twitter widget seen on the department's webpage on Oct. 12, 2022.

Previous tweets releasing information pertinent to the police department remained on the page Wednesday morning, but had the "Business Helper" label.

Philly Police Twitter post about shooting
@PhillyPolice

A Philly police spokesperson responded to NBC10's request for comment around 6:15 a.m. by writing "we are looking into this," but offering no further comment.

By 6:30 a.m., the page once again showed the police department logo and said "Philadelphia Police Department" again. The earlier "Business Helper" tweets were then removed.

Philadelphia police department Twitter banner
@PhillyPolice

The police department's Instagram and Facebook pages both appeared normal throughout Wednesday morning.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia police 38 mins ago

3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot, Sources Say

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Judges: Grand Jury Flawed, Murder Charges Dropped for Ex-Philadelphia Cop

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia policePhiladelphiaTwitter
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us