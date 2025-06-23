Trial begins for man accused of killing Temple police officer in Philly

The trial is underway for Miles Pfeffer, the man accused of shooting and killing Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald in North Philadelphia more than two years ago.

Opening statements took place on Monday, June 23, 2025. Pfeffer, 20, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was face-to-face with a jury inside a Center City courtroom.

The killing of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald

On Feb. 18, 2023, around 7 p.m., Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was on patrol near the border of Temple University’s campus. Fitzgerald noticed three people dressed in black in an area known for recent carjackings. As Fitzgerald approached them, two of the individuals ran off. Fitzgerald then chased after a third person, who officials identified as Pfeffer, and shouted at him to get on the ground.

When the chase reached 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue, Fitzgerald and Pfeffer started to tussle, officials said. Pfeffer then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at Fitzgerald, continuing to shoot while he was on the ground.

Pfeffer then tried to steal Fitzgerald’s gun and went through the fallen officer’s pockets before running away, according to investigators. A Ring camera captured audio of Pfeffer committing a carjacking nearby moments after the shooting as first responders rushed to Fitzgerald’s side, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

As Pfeffer drove off in the stolen car, he crashed the vehicle at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue, investigators said. He then called his mother who picked him up in Philadelphia and took him to his family’s home in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Less than 12 hours later, police arrived at the Bucks County property and took Pfeffer into custody, using Fitzgerald’s handcuffs to arrest him. He is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree, robbery-inflict serious bodily injury, receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Fitzgerald was 31-years-old. He is survived by a wife and four children.

The trial of Miles Pfeffer

During opening statements on Monday, June 23, 2025, Pfeffer’s defense argued that their client reacted out of fear during the incident. Prosecutors painted a different story, however, accusing Pfeffer of deliberately shooting Officer Fitzgerald during the foot chase.

The trial is expected to last a few days and the jury could begin deliberations as early as Thursday, June 26, 2025.