Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police SUV, Amazon truck crash at intersection

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Amazon delivery track and Philadelphia police SUV collided at a Southwest Philadelphia intersection on a rainy Sunday night.

The wreck happened before 10 p.m. at South 53rd Street and Kingsessing Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police didn't immediately reveal if any police officers, the Amazon driver or anyone else was hurt.

The air bags in each vehicle appeared to have gone off. You could also see damage to the side of the police SUV as authorities investigated the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia policeSouthwest Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us