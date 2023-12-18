Philadelphia police SUV, Amazon truck crash at intersection

An Amazon delivery track and Philadelphia police SUV collided at a Southwest Philadelphia intersection on a rainy Sunday night.

The wreck happened before 10 p.m. at South 53rd Street and Kingsessing Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police didn't immediately reveal if any police officers, the Amazon driver or anyone else was hurt.

The air bags in each vehicle appeared to have gone off. You could also see damage to the side of the police SUV as authorities investigated the crash.

