Philly police unveil strategy to crack down on car meetups utilizing technology

The Philadelphia Police Department unveiled its new strategy to tackle car meetups at a press conference on Friday, where officials said they will utilize technology and view incidents as interrelated to one another.

Following the illegal car meetups in the city last September -- which the department has dubbed "Project X" -- top Philadelphia police officials began developing a new strategy to deal with the incidents, which can be both disruptive and dangerous.

Last September, several illegal car meetups popped up across the city, including in front of City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. During the incident, officers were attacked and damage was caused to roadways and vehicles.

"Fireworks, individuals getting hit by cars, this is what happens at a car meetup," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers.

Now, the department says its new strategy is ready to be implemented.

"Prior to that (Project X), we were looking at car meets as individual incidents," said Evers. "Since Project X, we’re looking at car meets as a grouping of car meets and takeovers that happens across the city, but they’re all interrelated. They’re not only interrelated in the city, but they’re interrelated on the east coast."

Police said they have begun including more technology in dealing with incidents, including capturing license plates. All Philadelphia police cars will be equipped with the new tech within the next month.

"There is going to be a high degree of certainty that we’re going to be able to capture everyone that’s there," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "All those vehicle, and be able to ticket those vehicles, put them into our system. And, we’re going to track them down."

Tracking car meetups will also use technology on the front end, police said, including cell phones and social media. Their goal is to get into the world of organizers of car meetups to see what they are planning.

"There’s no way to hide from technology," said Evers. "There’s no way, and any time they go to a different platform, we will follow them. So, there is no way to hide from technology."