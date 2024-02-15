Officer shoots and kills driver who struck him with car, police say

A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a driver who struck him with their car Thursday night, officials said.

The ordeal began shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Newtown avenues where a 25th District police officer was attempting to stop a vehicle, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel said three civilians observed the attempted traffic stop and then blocked the driver's vehicle in an attempt to help the officer.

The three civilians told police they then saw the driver's vehicle backing into the officer's car. The officer then got out of his vehicle and went up to the driver's car, the witnesses said. The driver then struck the officer with their vehicle and pinned him against a brick wall, according to the witnesses.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators said the officer then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the driver multiple times. A passenger then got out of the driver's car but was apprehended by the three civilians, Bethel said. Meanwhile, the driver backed out of the intersection and drove about two and a half blocks before stopping. The unidentified driver was found inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Bethel said the officer, an 8-year veteran, was also taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries to his legs. The officer's body camera was activated during the shooting and there was also surveillance video of the incident, according to Bethel.

Police have not yet revealed the reason for the initial traffic stop and they continue to investigate. Bethel also said the passenger who was apprehended by the three civilians has not been charged but is in custody as the investigation continues.

Bethel also praised the three civilians who helped the officer.

“The fact that we have three independent witnesses, who would collectively decide, particular with an officer who was by himself, solo, and engage in this act of bravery, we appreciate it,” Bethel said. “And it’s something we have talked about on a higher level and to see three individuals stand up and each one of them support the officer who was going to be put in a very dangerous situation, we greatly appreciate that. And we’ve always appreciated the civilians who have helped us when we’re in danger.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.