Philadelphia officer who died weeks after being shot honored during ceremony

The Philadelphia community came together to honor the life and legacy of Jaime Roman, a police sergeant who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Roman died on Sept. 10, 2024, two months after he was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington.

His widow, Jazmin Hernandez, and their son accepted an award in his honor during the 9th Annual Night for Blue reception that was held in Center City on the evening of Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The tribute recognized Roman for his bravery and courage as a police officer, as well as his commitment as a devoted family man and friend.

"The recognition, it means a lot to me because it shows what he stood for in the community and what he has done for his community," shared Hernandez.

Roman served on the force for more than six years.