Philadelphia

Philadelphia officer who died weeks after being shot honored during ceremony

Sergeant Jaime Roman died on Sept. 10, 2024, two months after he was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia community came together to honor the life and legacy of Jaime Roman, a police sergeant who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Roman died on Sept. 10, 2024, two months after he was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

His widow, Jazmin Hernandez, and their son accepted an award in his honor during the 9th Annual Night for Blue reception that was held in Center City on the evening of Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The tribute recognized Roman for his bravery and courage as a police officer, as well as his commitment as a devoted family man and friend.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Family, friends and members of the law enforcement community gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to remember Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman who died months after he was shot in the line of duty. NBC10's Leah Uko reports.

"The recognition, it means a lot to me because it shows what he stood for in the community and what he has done for his community," shared Hernandez.

Roman served on the force for more than six years.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Germantown 4 hours ago

Thief steals car from grocery store with sleeping child in back. Boy found OK

Gun violence 1 hour ago

Current boyfriend kills ex-boyfriend in ‘love triangle' shooting, police say

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violencePhiladelphia police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us