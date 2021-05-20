Man Sexually Assaults and Stalks Several Women in Philly Area Over 3-Day Span, Police Say

Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann of the Special Victims Unit will hold a press conference on the incidents. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

Police are searching for a man who they believe sexually assaulted and stalked several women in the Philadelphia area over a three-day span.

The first incident occurred on May 15 at 2:45 a.m. A bartender left a club on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue and was followed by a man driving a silver Dodge Charger all the way to her home in Media, Pennsylvania. Police said the bartender’s boyfriend was home at the time and the driver fled the scene.

A witness from the club said the Charger had no visible tag.

On May 16 at midnight, a woman left a gentlemen’s club on the 100 block of Spring Garden and drove to her home in West Norriton Township, Pennsylvania. At some point she noticed a grey Dodge Charger that was following her. She tried to evade the vehicle by making several turns and eventually went to a Wawa store in order to get the Charger’s vehicle tag. She noticed the tag was covered however. The woman then called 911 and filed a report with West Norriton Police.

Hours later, at 5 a.m., a woman was sitting inside her vehicle on the 3400 block of North 11th Street when she noticed a man exit a vehicle that was parked several cars ahead of her. The man approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she exit the car. He then moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect in the incident was described as a stocky Black male with braids wearing all black clothing. Police also said he was driving a grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows and no tag.

On May 17 at 9:30 p.m., a woman left her job at a gentlemen’s club on 6700 Essington Avenue and drove to her home on the 1500 block of Hamilton Street. When she entered her apartment parking garage she noticed a grey Dodge Charger that piggybacked the security gate opening and followed her vehicle.

The woman then continued driving to the third level as the Charger parked three cars from her. The driver then got out and started walking around before the woman exited the garage and called 911. The suspect in that incident matched the description of the sex assault suspect and was also in a grey Dodge Charger with no tag.

On May 18, a woman left a gentlemen’s club on 2700 Front Street and returned to her apartment on the 900 block of North 8th Street at midnight when she noticed a man in her apartment complex. The man slid along the wall towards the woman who then ran away to a neighbor’s apartment while screaming. The man then fled the scene. Once again, the man was driving a Grey Dodge Charger with no tag.

Finally, several hours later at 10:20 a.m., two people were inside their apartment on the 900 block of North 8th Street when a man posing as an electrical worker gained access into their home. The man then pulled out a handgun, sexually assaulted and robbed both victims, police said. He then fled southbound on 8th Street toward Poplar Street.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a chunky build between his mid-20’s and early 30’s standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 wearing long dreadlocks and multi-colored clothing. Once again he was driving a silver or grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows and no tag.